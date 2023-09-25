IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Standing ovation by Canadian lawmakers for Ukrainian who fought with the Nazis

01:17

98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was recognized by lawmakers shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament. The Speaker of the House of Commons subsequently apologized after he "became aware of more information” about Hunka’s past.Sept. 25, 2023

