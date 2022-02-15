IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

    02:26
    Controversial statue toppled during Vancouver protests

    00:33
NBC News

Controversial statue toppled during Vancouver protests

00:33

Demonstrators at a march honoring the lives of missing and murdered women and gender-diverse people in Vancouver, toppled a statue of John Deighton, who reputedly married a 12-year-old Squamish girl in the 19th century.Feb. 15, 2022

