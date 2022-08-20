IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44

  • Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08

  • Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard

    01:49

  • Paper gun sale records pile up with ATF prevented from upgrading tracing

    03:28

  • Kiely Rodni: Volunteer scuba team joins search as authorities scale back

    01:30

  • Buttigieg gives airlines an ultimatum after summer travel chaos

    01:42

  • Federal judge denies Sen. Graham's request not to testify in Georgia election probe

    00:31

  • Poultry plant video shows migrant’s neck pinned down by ICE agent in raid

    01:35

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

  • Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48

  • Florida Christian school asks gay and transgender students to leave

    01:43

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Lightning strike in Florida kills mother waiting on son near school

    01:38

  • How one organization is combating period poverty in the U.S.

    05:22

  • Texas school district pulls Bible and diary of Anne Frank off shelves

    03:36

  • Brothers gifted remodeled Texas home after hurricane Harvey damage

    01:52

  • Florida man survives 12-foot alligator attack

    02:32

NBC News

Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

01:53

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows a flash mob of looters as they ransack a 7-Eleven store in Los Angeles. Officials said the looters vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees.Aug. 20, 2022

  • Three men charged in death of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    04:44

  • Three people die after two planes collide mid-air in Northern California

    02:08

  • Watch: Video shows woman drive SUV through the second floor of a Massachusetts mall

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Surveillance video shows mob of looters ransacking 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. consumer spending is changing and big retailers are getting hit hard

    01:49

  • Paper gun sale records pile up with ATF prevented from upgrading tracing

    03:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All