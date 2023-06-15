IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Survivors treated after migrant boat sinks off Greece

01:25

Survivors rescued from a shipwreck that killed dozens of migrants rested at a warehouse shelter set up by Greek authorities at the port of Kalamata. Hundreds more are feared dead after their overloaded fishing boat capsized off the coast of Greece in one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters this year.June 15, 2023

