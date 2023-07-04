Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

- Now Playing
Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast00:50
- UP NEXT
Elephant returns to Thailand after allegations of abuse in Sri Lanka01:01
South Koreans welcome the change in law that makes them younger01:11
Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong00:36
Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another01:31
Giant inflatable duck deflates in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor00:56
Train crash in eastern India leaves hundreds dead or wounded01:07
Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication00:47
Watch: Sherpa carries Everest climber in ‘death zone’ rescue01:23
North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan01:14
Rare watch belonging to China's 'Last Emperor' sells for a record price at an auction00:35
Chinese stand-up comedian under criminal investigation for joke accused of insulting the army01:58
Thailand opposition celebrates stunning election victory after years of military rule01:19
Imran Khan granted bail, leaves high court amid tight security00:47
Pakistan braces itself for further unrest after Imran Khan's arrest01:14
Hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister arrested in Pakistan00:38
Pakistan's former leader arrested as he appears on graft charges00:42
Canada and China expel diplomats in row over 'foreign interference'01:25
At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India00:38
Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis00:49
- Now Playing
Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast00:50
- UP NEXT
Elephant returns to Thailand after allegations of abuse in Sri Lanka01:01
South Koreans welcome the change in law that makes them younger01:11
Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong00:36
Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another01:31
Giant inflatable duck deflates in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor00:56
Play All