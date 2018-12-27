U.S. news

The defining images that moved us in 2018

02:04

From deadly wildfires to the Thailand cave rescue, watch the year unfold in two minutes.Dec. 27, 2018

  • Newspapers hit by cyberattack — what you need to know

    02:45

  • NYPD and FBI partner for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

    04:46

  • Meet the new owners of Seattle's Pike Place Fish Market: Four of its famous fishmongers

    01:40

  • Remembering American service members lost in 2018

    01:34

  • These are some of the new laws going into effect in 2019

    01:53

  • Utah now has the strictest DUI law in the country

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All