IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    'We want to go home': Children bunkered in Mariupol steel plant holding out against Russian forces

    01:26

  • Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Migrants say treatment of Ukrainians at U.S.-Mexico border illustrates double standard

    01:49

  • The future of electric vehicle charging? Tech company tests roads for wireless charging

    02:19

  • President Macron faces far-right Le Pen in critical French election test

    01:19

  • ‘Our happy life stopped’: Families recount first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    02:57

  • 'Like the Stone Age': One couple's story of surviving Russia's assault on Mariupol

    01:14

  • Inside Puerto Rico’s push for eco-friendly power

    03:27

  • Battle for Mariupol is not over, Azov Battalion commander says

    01:21

  • Earth Day: U.N. warns ‘now or never’ on climate change action

    03:36

  • Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US

    03:46

  • Madeleine McCann: Formal suspect named in 15-year-old case

    02:15

  • What’s at stake in heated French election?

    02:10

  • Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

  • Ukrainian soldier trapped inside steel plant warns supplies are limited

    02:38

  • Violence breaks out at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

    00:57

  • Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine

    01:12

  • 100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says

    01:25

NBC News

Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

00:51

A three-month-old baby was one of several people killed in Odesa when a Russian missile struck an apartment building.April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Three-month-old baby among those killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    'We want to go home': Children bunkered in Mariupol steel plant holding out against Russian forces

    01:26

  • Video shows 'women, children sheltering in Azovstal bunker'

    00:48

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34

  • Migrants say treatment of Ukrainians at U.S.-Mexico border illustrates double standard

    01:49

  • The future of electric vehicle charging? Tech company tests roads for wireless charging

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All