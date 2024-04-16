IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36
TikTok creator Kyle Marisa Roth, known for making videos that take about celebrity bling items and scandals, has died at the age of 36. Roth’s mother confirmed her death in a LinkedIn post, but has not disclosed the cause.April 16, 2024

