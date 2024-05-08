IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tornadoes in Michigan hit FedEx building, mobile home park
May 8, 202400:53
Tornadoes in Michigan hit FedEx building, mobile home park

00:53

Officials in Portage, Michigan, say the town was hit by two tornadoes. Workers were trapped in a damaged FedEx building and a mobile home park was heavily damaged as the storms rolled through.May 8, 2024

