IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44

  • White House announces ‘Covid-19 Winter Preparedness Plan’

    03:21

  • Watch: Greedy bear snatches Chick-fil-A off front porch

    00:31

  • Watch: Video shows black bear take a stroll around Knoxville, Tenn.

    00:56

  • Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    01:50

  • UCLA Bruins to join Big Ten

    00:30

  • Epidemic of Hate: Antisemitism in America

    26:49

  • Two N.J. boaters and their dog reunite with family after being stranded at sea

    02:18

  • Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40

    03:39

  • Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:26

  • Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.

    04:18

  • Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out

    01:37

  • Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:29

  • Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36

  • Nancy Pelosi portrait unveiled, John Boehner pays tearful tribute

    01:50

  • Charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker will go forward, judge rules

    01:32

  • Sandy Hook shooting survivor shares journey moving forward

    02:28

  • Worker wounded, suspect killed, in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting

    01:26

  • Chancellor of Purdue University Northwest mocks Asian language

    00:56

NBC News Channel

Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus

01:10

Investigators say a former student threw his mother from a building before jumping to his own death. KNBC's Hetty Chang reports.Dec. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Senate votes to ban TikTok on all government devices

    04:44

  • White House announces ‘Covid-19 Winter Preparedness Plan’

    03:21

  • Watch: Greedy bear snatches Chick-fil-A off front porch

    00:31

  • Watch: Video shows black bear take a stroll around Knoxville, Tenn.

    00:56

  • Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All