U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel
May 8, 202401:28
Early TODAY

U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

01:28

As talks about a cease-fire in Gaza continue, the U.S. has released details about a decision to halt the supply of certain weapons to Israel. NBC News' Matt Bodner reports for Early Today. May 8, 2024

