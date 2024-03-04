IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Vice President Harris marks 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
Vice President Harris marks 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris honored the legacy of the civil rights movement by attending the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.March 4, 2024

