Video appears to show Downing Street aides joking about 2020 Christmas party
00:35
Share this -
copied
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "furious" over video that appeared to show senior aides joking about holding a Christmas party in 2020, days after it was alleged Downing Street staff held a festive gathering which broke Britain's lockdown rules.Dec. 8, 2021
Teen describes 'bit of strife' during shark attack off Australia
00:51
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation
01:05
Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display
01:08
‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage
01:38
Russia reinforcing its positions near the border, Ukraine says
01:23
Biden, Putin hold diplomatic virtual conversation as Ukraine tensions mount