  • Israeli troops and tanks deployed and ready on the Lebanese border

  • Blinken meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for talks on Israel-Hamas war

    Video shows convoy of U.N. vehicles heading south from Gaza City

    Residents of Gaza City told to move south by Israel

  • Sec. Blinken visits Israel as their military prepares for ground invasion

  • Trump faces backlash for criticizing Israeli PM Netanyahu

  • A look back at the history of Israel’s highly secretive spy agencies

  • New details on Hamas’ attack on Israel’s Supernova Music Festival

  • Potential Israeli ground invasion of Gaza looming as death toll rises

  • Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’

  • Dramatic video shows Sufa gun battle as IDF troops capture Hamas fighters

  • Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker

  • It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

  • California family visiting Israel during Hamas attack recounts experience

  • Families of trapped Americans in Gaza plead for help from U.S. government

  • Israeli tanks move toward Gaza border ahead of ground invasion

  • Video captures explosion as Israeli missile hits Gaza City

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

  • WATCH: Student Rahaf Abuzarifa shared a video on social media showing life under fire in Gaza

  • Drone video reveals the huge scale of destruction in Gaza City caused by Israeli bombardments

Video shows convoy of U.N. vehicles heading south from Gaza City

A convoy of United Nations vehicles was seen driving in Gaza City towards southern Gaza on Friday, after Israel called for all civilians to leave Gaza City.Oct. 13, 2023

