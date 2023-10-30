IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows displaced civilians sheltering in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

    02:41

  • Al-Shati refugee camp in ruins from continuous airstrikes

    00:39

  • Gaza residents storm U.N. warehouse in search of food and aid

    00:39

  • World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

    00:55

  • What is Israel’s main objective with its new ground offensive?

    02:22

  • Israel intensifies war in Gaza with troops on the ground

    02:33

  • Thousands take to the streets in NYC to support Palestinians

    01:12

  • Gaza ambulance response ‘paralyzed’ amid communications blackout

    01:01

  • Explosions heard near Israel-Gaza border

    00:48

  • ‘I don’t know if they are still alive': Gaza hit with communications blackout

    00:55

  • Thousands join pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

    00:52

  • IDF describes ground invasion as 'phase two' of war

    05:27

  • Erdogan slams Israel as ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally

    01:03

  • Netanyahu says Israel will expand ground operations in Gaza

    02:04

  • Sounds of fighting continue near Israel-Gaza border amid blackouts

    00:39

  • West Bank protests remain calm as blackouts in Gaza halt communication

    01:43

  • Sirens and explosions heard over Gaza as Israel expands ground operation

    02:46

  • Israel-Hamas war protest closes NYC’s Grand Central Terminal

    00:46

  • Tensions high for Israel's Arab Muslim population

    02:13

NBC News

Video shows displaced civilians sheltering in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

00:57

Video released by the Palestine Red Crescent Society on Sunday showed displaced Palestinian families taking shelter and bedding down for the night outside the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip.Oct. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Video shows displaced civilians sheltering in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

    02:41

  • Al-Shati refugee camp in ruins from continuous airstrikes

    00:39

  • Gaza residents storm U.N. warehouse in search of food and aid

    00:39

  • World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

    00:55

  • What is Israel’s main objective with its new ground offensive?

    02:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All