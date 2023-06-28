IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man fires 30 shots at pool tech he mistook for intruder

    01:46

  • Florida man attacks attorney before receiving death sentence

    02:37

  • Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall

    00:48

  • Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates

    00:31

  • San Antonio Police bodycam footage captures shooting of hammer-wielding woman

    01:24

  • Video shows rescue after house boat capsizes off Florida coast

    02:23

  • Bebe Rexha recovering after being hit in the face by cellphone during concert

    00:24

  • Watch: Delta and United planes bump at Boston airport

    00:37

  • Video shows Florida officer lead deputy on high-speed chase, flee traffic stop

    02:18

  • Bodycam shows Colorado officer punch handcuffed woman who allegedly spit on him

    00:54

  • Watch: Video shows man held down by Kansas City police in Walmart

    01:55

  • Watch: Florida man points gun at woman’s head after she backed into his driveway

    01:54

  • Video shows tanker truck collide with South Carolina school bus

    01:03

  • Watch: Wrangler chases runaway cow along Michigan highway

    00:36

  • Woman in viral video paid for Citi Bike rental, attorney says

    02:18

  • Watch: Rep. Higgins pushes activist away from press conference in D.C.

    00:42

  • New York hospital worker criticized after viral Citi Bike dispute

    01:57

  • Watch: Dust devil disrupts a Florida baseball game

    01:09

  • Watch: Oklahoma police respond to cries for help and find a goat

    01:21

NBC News

Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

00:42

Violence erupted around Paris, France, over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.June 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man fires 30 shots at pool tech he mistook for intruder

    01:46

  • Florida man attacks attorney before receiving death sentence

    02:37

  • Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall

    00:48

  • Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates

    00:31

  • San Antonio Police bodycam footage captures shooting of hammer-wielding woman

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All