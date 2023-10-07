IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Video shows Hamas militants' attack on Israel-Gaza border

00:47

Hamas video shows militants storming through the Erez crossing, the main border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The blurring in this video was done by the Hamas militants.Oct. 7, 2023

