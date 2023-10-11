- Now Playing
Video shows Israeli bombardments on 'Hamas naval targets at sea'00:45
- UP NEXT
Israel says video shows advanced weaponry arriving from U.S.00:51
Israeli military says it 'remains committed to the law of armed conflict' in the war with Hamas01:29
Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire03:27
‘Woman brutally raped and murdered’ in Hamas attack, Netanyahu says01:57
Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media04:07
'Words can not describe': Mother speaks out on missing daughter after Israel festival08:59
How Israel's iron dome defense system works02:24
Daughter concerned her father was captured in Gaza by Hamas05:05
Gaza pounded by overnight Israeli airstrikes00:36
'It’s a massacre’: IDF troops clear Kfar Azza kibbutz01:35
Security increases as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters take to streets02:35
Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador04:38
Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed03:24
Drone video shows scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza01:22
U.S. sending assistance by land and air to Israel02:17
Israeli military intensifies retaliatory strikes against Hamas03:12
Biden confirms Americans among Hamas hostages, 14 killed in attacks03:41
Israeli death toll surpasses 1,00003:14
IDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern Israel02:44
- Now Playing
Video shows Israeli bombardments on 'Hamas naval targets at sea'00:45
- UP NEXT
Israel says video shows advanced weaponry arriving from U.S.00:51
Israeli military says it 'remains committed to the law of armed conflict' in the war with Hamas01:29
Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire03:27
‘Woman brutally raped and murdered’ in Hamas attack, Netanyahu says01:57
Disinformation spreads on Israel-Hamas war across social media04:07
Play All