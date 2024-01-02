Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport

- Now Playing
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport00:55
- UP NEXT
Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes01:33
South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack00:33
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead00:35
WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China01:21
Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade03:22
6.2-magnitude quake strikes China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces00:59
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai goes on trial in Hong Kong on national security charges00:55
Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies00:36
Deadly eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano traps climbers00:41
South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban01:15
U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan00:27
India celebrates rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel01:05
Beijing families line up at a hospital after an increase in respiratory illnesses among kids01:17
Spy satellite launch shown on North Korean TV00:58
First video shows trapped tunnel workers in India00:53
Video shows terrified Filipinos caught in 6.7 earthquake00:29
Rescuers race against time to free construction workers trapped in Indian tunnel00:47
Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila00:51
Chinese President Xi among mourners at the funeral of former Premier Li Keqiang00:51
- Now Playing
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport00:55
- UP NEXT
Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes01:33
South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack00:33
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead00:35
WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China01:21
Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade03:22
Play All