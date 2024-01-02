IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport

A Japanese Airlines passenger plane carrying almost 400 people was consumed by fire on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport. All passengers and crew were evacuated, Japan Airlines said.Jan. 2, 2024

