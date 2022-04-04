Watch: Fleeing suspect rams Hummer into police vehicle multiple times to escape arrest

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bodycam video shows the moments a fleeing suspect rammed a Hummer into a police vehicle multiple times. The driver, 25-year-old Hannah Casperson, was wanted in connection to dozens of vehicle break-ins. Casperson was taken into custody after hitting seven police cars and then losing control and crashing her vehicle.April 4, 2022

