Watch: Fleeing suspect rams Hummer into police vehicle multiple times to escape arrest
01:25
Bodycam video shows the moments a fleeing suspect rammed a Hummer into a police vehicle multiple times. The driver, 25-year-old Hannah Casperson, was wanted in connection to dozens of vehicle break-ins. Casperson was taken into custody after hitting seven police cars and then losing control and crashing her vehicle.April 4, 2022
Now Playing
UP NEXT
