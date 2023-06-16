IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Gorsuch echoes ‘woke’ historians, unanswered ‘Jeopardy’ question stuns viewers and Harry and Meghan part ways with Spotify

  • UP NEXT

    Helicopter crew rescues driver who crashed into water off Pacific Coast Highway

    00:51

  • Pennsylvania governor to issue disaster declaration after section of I-95 collapses  

    03:21

  • Bodycam shows Colorado officer punch handcuffed woman who allegedly spit on him

    00:54

  • ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell at age 81

    02:12

  • Watch: Video shows man held down by Kansas City police in Walmart

    01:55

  • Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment

    02:31

  • Watch: Smoke from Canadian wildfires seen from the International Space Station

    01:03

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19

  • Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

    01:30

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Canada's uncontrolled wildfires spread across the country

    01:03

  • New York City mayor urges residents to stay indoors due to 'hazardous' air quality

    00:54

  • 'Stay indoors': Gov. Hochul urges as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York

    01:30

  • Over 600 firefighter personnel sent to combat Canadian wildfires, White House says

    00:49

  • New York City afternoon skies get an orange tinge due to Canadian wildfires

    00:44

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Videos capture sonic boom heard across Washington Metropolitan area 

    00:32

  • Fire at oil tank farm prompts evacuation orders in Louisiana

    00:48

  • Private flight carrying four astronauts returns to Earth after mission to International Space Station

    01:09

  • Watch: Chinese fighter jet flies in front of U.S. Air Force aircraft

    00:52

Live Video

Live / Biden delivers remarks at gun safety summit

Watch live coverage as President Biden travels to Connecticut to speak at the National Safer Communities Summit and mark the anniversary of the bipartisan gun control law.June 16, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Helicopter crew rescues driver who crashed into water off Pacific Coast Highway

    00:51

  • Pennsylvania governor to issue disaster declaration after section of I-95 collapses  

    03:21

  • Bodycam shows Colorado officer punch handcuffed woman who allegedly spit on him

    00:54

  • ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell at age 81

    02:12

  • Watch: Video shows man held down by Kansas City police in Walmart

    01:55

  • Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All