    Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold

Kentucky governor declares state of emergency, warns of 'dangerous' cold

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in response to dangerous winter weather conditions that have been forecasted. Beshear warned residents of a flash freeze possibility and its effect on road conditions. Dec. 21, 2022

