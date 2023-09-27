IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: What to watch for in GOP debate, Philadelphia looting, and a Vermont town shuts out leaf peepers

    Young climate activists take European governments to human rights court

    Serb gunmen battle police in Kosovo monastery siege

  • ‘We need deeds, not words’: Pope Francis calls for action to save Mediterranean migrants

  • U.K. will always be one your best friends, King Charles tells French lawmakers

  • Prime Minister Sunak relaxes U.K. climate commitments

  • Azerbaijan attacks 'Armenian military positions' in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Italy gets E.U. backing to curb 'brutal business' of migrant smuggling

  • Rescued caver Mark Dickey says he will 'definitely continue to explore caves'

  • Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

  • British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison

  • Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

  • Deadly floods strike Greece and Turkey as extreme weather follows wildfires

  • Protesters disrupt Woody Allen red carpet at Venice Film Festival

  • Deadly floods tear through central Spain after torrential rainfall

  • Residents of beautiful Austrian town block tunnel in protest over tourism

  • ‘I will not resign’: Spanish soccer chief defiant over World Cup kiss

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

Young climate activists take European governments to human rights court

Six young people from Portugal argued that governments across Europe aren’t doing enough to protect people from the harms of climate change at the European Court of Human Rights.Sept. 27, 2023

