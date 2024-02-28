IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death
Feb. 28, 202401:11
    Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

Alexei Navalny's widow addresses European Parliament amid his death

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, addressed the European Parliament and said she fears her late husband's funeral will not take place peacefully.Feb. 28, 2024

