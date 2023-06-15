IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds

    00:55

  • Watch: Woman pulled alive from rubble after Russian missile strike in Ukraine

    00:52

  • Belarus takes delivery of Russian nuclear weapons

    03:16

  • At least 6 killed in Russian strikes on Odesa and Donetsk regions

    02:39

  • Russian missile attack kills 11 in Zelenskyy's hometown

    01:34

  • Ukrainians liberate Donetsk village in hard-fought counteroffensive

    01:13

  • Deadly Russian missile strike destroys apartment building in central Ukraine

    00:42

  • Watch: Ukrainian soldiers plant flag in previously Russian-occupied territory

    00:40

  • American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

    01:51

  • Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces

    04:08

  • Demining teams struggle to access Ukraine’s flooded minefields after dam explosion

    01:29

  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia begins

    01:47

  • Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia

    01:54

  • Ukraine rescue teams run for cover as Russia shells flooded Kherson

    02:33

  • Watch: Drone footage shows submerged city after Ukraine dam explosion

    01:24

  • President Zelenskyy surveys damage from Nova Kakhovka dam explosion

    03:53

  • Nova Kakhovka resident takes stock of his flooded home after dam breach

    01:25

  • Watch: Kherson residents seek safety on military trucks after dam breach flooding

    01:16

  • Magnitude of Ukrainian dam 'catastrophe' will only become clear in coming days, U.N. told

    01:18

Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes

01:02

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel, the Ukrainian president said that Russia will move further into Europe if Ukraine’s allies stop sending military support. “At this moment the United States will have to choose, the collapse of NATO or go to war,” he warned.June 15, 2023

