Lester Holt

Dateline with Lester Holt THURS. 10P/9C, FRI. 9P/8C AND SUN. 7P/6C

PREVIEW: Finding Sarah Goode

 

When the youngest sister of a large, tight-knit family on Long Island goes missing, they go to extraordinary lengths to find her. Andrea Canning reports in a two-hour Dateline Friday March 10 at new time 9/8c.

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Pittsburgh Police Department
Body Found in Ohio River Identified as Missing Graduate Student Dakota James Body Found in Ohio River Identified as Missing Graduate Student Dakota James Body Found in Ohio River Identified as Missing Graduate Student Dakota James

Body Found in Ohio River Identified as Missing Graduate Student

Dateline
Perkins Family
Family and Friends Hold Out Hope As Search Continues for Lance Perkins in San Diego

Family and Friends Hold Out Hope As Search Continues for Missing Man

U.S. news
Mother Appeals for Continued Help in Search for Missing California Daughter Elaine Park

Mother Appeals for Continued Help in Search for Missing Daughter

Crime & Courts
Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Body Found in Lake Identified as Missing Township Trustee

Crime & Courts
Mother Fears Human Trafficking in Disappearance of Daughter Alexis Say in Miami

Mother Fears Human Trafficking in Disappearance of Daughter in Miami

Crime & Courts
Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Kerry Gilpin
Family Believes 1986 Murder of Massachusetts Teen Tracy Gilpin 'Absolutely Solvable' Family Believes 1986 Murder of Massachusetts Teen Tracy Gilpin 'Absolutely Solvable' Family Believes 1986 Murder of Massachusetts Teen Tracy Gilpin 'Absolutely Solvable'

Family Believes 1986 Murder of Massachusetts Teen 'Absolutely Solvable'

Crime & Courts
Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
Valentine's Day Disappearance of North Carolina Girl Remains Unsolved 17 Years Later

Valentine's Day Disappearance of North Carolina Girl Remains Unsolved 17 Years Later

Crime & Courts
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Crime & Courts
Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

Josh Repogle / AP
Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence About Case, Acquittal, Life Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence About Case, Acquittal, Life Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence About Case, Acquittal, Life

'Most Hated Mom in America' Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence

U.S. news
#DontDriveAlone: Keith Morrison Is a New Guest Voice on Waze App

Keith Morrison of 'Dateline' Can Be Voice of Your GPS

Dateline
Manhunt Underway After Nurse Brutally Stabbed to Death

Manhunt Underway After Nurse Brutally Stabbed to Death

U.S. news
Casey Anthony 'May' Have Accidentally Killed Daughter, Judge From Case Says in New Interview

Judge: Casey Anthony 'May' Have Accidentally Killed Daughter

U.S. news
Mississippi Murder Suspect Arrested After Kansas Robbery, Police Chase

Miss. Murder Suspect Arrested After Kansas Robbery, Chase

U.S. news
Drunk Drive Suspect Who Injured 28 at Mardi Gras Blew Three Times the Limit: Cops

Suspect Charged After Truck Injures 28 at Mardi Gras Parade

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

Crime & Courts

Mom Arrested After Streaming 10-Year-Old Son Driving

Mom Streamed 10-Year-old Son Driving

U.S. news
New Wave of Bomb Threats Against Jewish Centers Hit New York, Florida, Chicago

New Wave of Bomb Threats Called In to Jewish Centers

U.S. news
China's ZTE Will Pay Record $900M In Fines for Selling Phones to Iran

China's ZTE Will Pay Record $900M Fine for Selling Phones to Iran

U.S. news
Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence About Case, Acquittal, Life

'Most Hated Mom in America' Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence

U.S. news
Number of Exonerations Hits Record for Third-Straight Year

Number of Exonerations Hits Record for Third-Straight Year

NBCBLK

Investigations

WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Hacking Secrets

WikiLeaks Releases Alleged CIA Secrets, Like How to Hack Your Phone

U.S. news
Hundreds of Thousands of Californians Exposed to Contaminated Water

Hundreds of Thousands of Californians Exposed to Contaminated Water

U.S. news
Double Punishment: When Your Kid Goes to Jail And You Get A Bill

Double Punishment: When Your Kid Goes to Jail and Then You Get a Bill

U.S. news
Russian Dissident Survives Second Poisoning Attempt: I Felt 'Like I Was Suffocating'

Russian Dissident Survives Second Poisoning Attempt

EXCLUSIVE
Yemen Strike Kills Al Qaeda Bombmaker, Officials Say

Yemen Strike Kills Al Qaeda Bombmaker: Officials

U.S. news
