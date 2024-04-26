IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Major cities in Mexico running out of water as extreme heat continues
April 26, 202405:35
Major cities in Mexico running out of water as extreme heat continues

05:35

Some major cities in Mexico are facing a shortage in their water supply. This comes as the country has been dealing with extreme heat leading to a severe drought. Telemundo's Vanessa Hauc talks to Mexican residents on how the shortage is affecting their communities. April 26, 2024

