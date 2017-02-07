Feedback
advertisement
Lester Holt

Dateline with Lester Holt FRIDAY 10P/9C

Current Season Full Episodes Contact Us

PREVIEW: The Mystery Man

 

A woman looking for love finds Mr. Right - but he soon pulls her into a dark world of undercover espionage where nothing is as it seems. Dennis Murphy reports Sunday February 12 at 7/6c.

advertisement

Past Seasons

Watch full episodes of Dateline NBC, for new episodes visit NBC.com

Dateline in-depth

Dig deeper into the issues and stories behind the broadcast.

Dateline in Depth

Watch extended interviews, interrogation clips, and other exclusive web content that didn’t make the Dateline broadcast.

Play All
advertisement

Missing in america

Someone is missing. Have you seen something that can help? Read it. Share it.

Alpine Police Department
Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student

Crime & Courts
Kansas City Police Department
Few Answers in Disappearance of Toni Anderson After Strange Text Message

Few Answers in Disappearance of Missouri Woman After Strange Text Message

Crime & Courts
Boyfriend of Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Arrested Day After Unidentified Remains Found

Boyfriend of Missing College Student Arrested, Unidentified Remains Found

Crime & Courts
Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother Maria Llamas

Family Members Heartbroken but Determined in Search for Missing Grandmother

U.S. news
Remains of Missing Fort Campbell Soldier Shadow McClaine Found

Remains of Missing Soldier Found, Fellow Soldiers Charged with Murder

Crime & Courts
Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man Brandon Herring

Remains Discovered in Creek Bed Identified as Missing Missouri Man

Crime & Courts

Do you have a missing person’s case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Cold case spotlight

Could you be the one to heat up a cold case? Read it. Share it. Someone out there knows what happened.

Debbie Estes
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Crime & Courts
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter Mary Opitz's 1981 Disappearance

Mother Stays Hopeful on Anniversary of Daughter's 1981 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Sister Still Hoping for Answers in Jamie Grissim's Disappearance

Sister Hoping for Answers in Sister's 1971 Disappearance

Crime & Courts
Oregon Girl Christie Farni Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Oregon Girl Remains Missing 38 Years Later

Crime & Courts
'I Want My Best Friend Back': Friend Pushes for Answers in Jennifer Wilkerson's Disappearance

Friend Pushes for Answers in Woman's Disappearance

Crime & Courts

Do you have a cold case you’d like Dateline to feature? Contact us here.

Featured

Courtesy of Shelia Fedrick
Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

U.S. news
Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean
Video

Who is Sean Michael? An Adoption Mystery: Part 1, Meet Sean

Dateline
Slain Priest Rene Robert Left Letter Opposing Execution for Killer

Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live

U.S. news
Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

U.S. news
Xiao Jianhua Disappears in Hong Kong, Is Reportedly in Mainland China

Billionaire Vanishes From Luxury Hotel in Hong Kong

World
Text Messages From Car Trunk Help Locate Kidnapped N.C. Woman

Texts Help Locate Kidnapped N.C. Woman in Car Trunk

U.S. news

On Assignment

Dig into the issues and powerful, in-depth reporting with exclusive digital content from the reporters and producers who go “On Assignment.”

Crime & Courts

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

Remains Found in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing College Student

Crime & Courts
Few Answers in Disappearance of Toni Anderson After Strange Text Message

Few Answers in Disappearance of Missouri Woman After Strange Text Message

Crime & Courts
Xytex Sperm Bank Nitrogen Mishap: Feds Probe Deputy's Death

Feds Investigating Deputy's Death in Sperm Bank Mishap

U.S. news
New York Man Charged With Murder in Jogger Karina Vetrano's Death

New York Man Charged With Murder in Jogger's Death

U.S. news
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Crime & Courts

Investigations

Yemen Raid Had Secret Target: Al Qaeda Leader Qassim Al-Rimi

Al Qaeda Leader Who Was Secret Yemen Raid Target Taunts Trump

EXCLUSIVE
Side Underride Crashes Kill 200 People a Year. Will Congress Act?

Will Congress Stop These Horrific Highway Crashes?

U.S. news
Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Politics News
Guard: Jail Asked Me to Sign Fatality Report I Didn't Write

Guard: Jail Tried to Make Me Sign Fatality Report

U.S. news
advertisement

Get Dateline Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Follow @datelinenbc

advertisement

Follow Dateline

Dateline NBC News
advertisement