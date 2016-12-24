Feedback
Boko Haram’s Last Base Taken, Nigerian Government Says

 

The Nigerian government on Saturday claimed to have finally crushed the Islamic extremist group with the president announcing that militants were on the run after losing their last enclave.

U.S. News

President Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016

Winter Storm Makes for Messy Travel in Plains, Northeast

Comedian-in-Chief: Obama Funniest Moments as President

Case of Missing County Official and Father of Three Bryon Macron Terrifies Community

A Year of Surprises: A Look Back at NBC News' Best Features of 2016

World News

Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Blames Merkel's Immigration Policy for Berlin Attack

Tributes Pour In After Singer George Michael Dies at 53, Reportedly of Heart Failure

Russian Minister: Pilot Error or Technical Problem Likely Cause of Jet Crash

A Life in Pictures: George Michael
Analysis: China Is Both Threat, Opportunity for Donald Trump

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

