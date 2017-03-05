Please select another video.
Pres. Trump’s Trips to Florida Coming at a Cost for Taxpayers, Local Businesses
Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan budget watchdog, estimates the president’s four trips to Mar-a-Lago have cost $3 million in Secret Service and Air Force One expenses alone. Local business owners told NBC News the trips have had a significant effect on the local economy of West Palm Beach.
Nightly Spotlight
The most popular Nightly News health, consumer news, aviation, lifestyle and human interest stories.
Inspiring America
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
World News
Watch the best of Nightly’s international reporting.
Health
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Weather
Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.
Politics
The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.