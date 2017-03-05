Feedback
Pres. Trump’s Trips to Florida Coming at a Cost for Taxpayers, Local Businesses

 

Judicial Watch, a conservative non-partisan budget watchdog, estimates the president’s four trips to Mar-a-Lago have cost $3 million in Secret Service and Air Force One expenses alone. Local business owners told NBC News the trips have had a significant effect on the local economy of West Palm Beach.

