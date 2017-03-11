Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Real-life Footloose Law Abolished in This Oklahoma Town

 

A 40-year-old dancing ban that had residents of Henrietta feeling ‘footloose,’ has finally been overturned.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Man Arrested After 8 Women Found Captive in Luxury Georgia Home in Possible Human Trafficking Case

8 Women Found Held in $1M Georgia Home: Cops

U.S. news
Late Wintry Wallop Targets 39M From Ohio to Cape Cod

Late Wintry Wallop Targets 39M From Ohio to Cape Cod

Weather
Florida Officer Who Fatally Shot Retiree at Police Drill Fired

Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Retiree Fired

U.S. news
Orlando Judge Revokes Bond for Wife of Pulse Nightclub Shooter

Orlando Judge Revokes Bond for Wife of Pulse Nightclub Shooter

U.S. news
Way in Which U.S. Attorneys Told to Resign Came as Surprise: Source

Way in Which U.S. Attorneys Told to Resign Came as Surprise: Source

U.S. news

World News

Bulgarian Vigilantes Patrol Turkey Border to Keep Migrants Out

Armed Vigilantes Hunt Migrants on the Edge of Europe

Europe's Border Crisis
UN Says World Faces Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945

U.N.: World Faces Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945

World
The Week in Pictures: March 3 - 10
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: March 3 - 10

Week in Pictures
Flynn Attended Intel Briefings While Taking Money To Lobby for Turkey

Flynn Attended Intel Briefings While Getting Paid To Lobby for Turkey

U.S. news
State Department Bars Release of Russian U.N. Ambassador's Autopsy

State Department Bars Release of Russian U.N. Ambassador's Autopsy

U.S. news
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Some Companies Encouraging Employees to Disconnect During Vacation

Some Companies Urging Workers to Unplug on Vacation

Nightly News

advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement