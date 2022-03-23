IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jean Lee

Latest from Jean Lee

news

/

U.S. news

101d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Ex-principal stole over $25K from Pennsylvania Catholic school for rent, Amazon and bar tabs, officials say

John C. McGrath, 56, faces multiple felonies after being accused of stealing more than $25,000 from a Catholic school in Pennsylvania, officials say.

news

/

U.S. news

146d ago

news

/

U.S. news

These health care workers say they were fired after raising safety concerns

Marian Weber says she wanted to make Ketchikan, Alaska, her forever home.

news

/

Coronavirus

171d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

With omicron surge, some wonder whether Covid contact tracing still works

Alejandra Perez-Handler had a 2-month-old baby and desperately needed at-home work, so she took a job as a contact tracer in Connecticut.

news

/

Coronavirus

178d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

Health care workers concerned by shorter isolation after Covid infections

Health care workers across the country find themselves once again at the forefront of another Covid-19 surge, but this time many are being sidelined after testing positive, leading to a nationwide hospital staffing shortage

news

/

Coronavirus

183d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

Essential medical workers say they're bearing the brunt of omicron surge

Jason Harrison thought he was prepared for anything after more than 14 years as a registered nurse.

news

/

Coronavirus

184d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

Universities overhaul spring semester plans as omicron surges

With the uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus

news

/

U.S. news

187d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Robed in secrecy: How judges accused of misconduct can dodge public scrutiny

The public’s ability to scrutinize judicial conduct is crucial for transparency’s sake, and is as important as policing and prosecutorial overhauls, judicial ethics experts say.

news

/

Coronavirus

190d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

'It's never going away': Covid continues to delay medical care at hospitals nationwide

After two weeks apart in late September, Sherry Cohen was eager to see her mother, Sandy, who was in quarantine at an assisted living facility at the time.

news

/

Coronavirus

193d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

Is Christmas canceled? Worried Americans reassess plans as omicron spreads

After the scaled-down holiday gatherings of 2020, many Americans were ready for "normal" Christmas celebrations this year. Now that's once again in question.

news

/

Coronavirus

193d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

'Startling': Americans feel increased anxiety as Covid cases surge

As Covid cases surge, many Americans and their are contending with difficult choices and an anxiety that the nation's fight against Covid has regressed.

news

/

U.S. news

195d ago

news

/

U.S. news

Last doctor to provide abortions in Wyoming may be leaving the state

"If health care providers don't stand up for women's health care rights, who will?" said Brent Blue, 71, who ran a health clinic in Jackson for 39 years.