Latest from Jean Lee
news
/
U.S. news
101d ago
news
/
U.S. news
Ex-principal stole over $25K from Pennsylvania Catholic school for rent, Amazon and bar tabs, officials say
John C. McGrath, 56, faces multiple felonies after being accused of stealing more than $25,000 from a Catholic school in Pennsylvania, officials say.
news
/
U.S. news
146d ago
news
/
U.S. news
These health care workers say they were fired after raising safety concerns
Marian Weber says she wanted to make Ketchikan, Alaska, her forever home.
news
/
Coronavirus
171d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
With omicron surge, some wonder whether Covid contact tracing still works
Alejandra Perez-Handler had a 2-month-old baby and desperately needed at-home work, so she took a job as a contact tracer in Connecticut.
news
/
Coronavirus
178d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Health care workers concerned by shorter isolation after Covid infections
Health care workers across the country find themselves once again at the forefront of another Covid-19 surge, but this time many are being sidelined after testing positive, leading to a nationwide hospital staffing shortage
news
/
Coronavirus
183d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Essential medical workers say they're bearing the brunt of omicron surge
Jason Harrison thought he was prepared for anything after more than 14 years as a registered nurse.
news
/
Coronavirus
184d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Universities overhaul spring semester plans as omicron surges
With the uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus
news
/
U.S. news
187d ago
news
/
U.S. news
Robed in secrecy: How judges accused of misconduct can dodge public scrutiny
The public’s ability to scrutinize judicial conduct is crucial for transparency’s sake, and is as important as policing and prosecutorial overhauls, judicial ethics experts say.
news
/
Coronavirus
190d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
'It's never going away': Covid continues to delay medical care at hospitals nationwide
After two weeks apart in late September, Sherry Cohen was eager to see her mother, Sandy, who was in quarantine at an assisted living facility at the time.
news
/
Coronavirus
193d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Is Christmas canceled? Worried Americans reassess plans as omicron spreads
After the scaled-down holiday gatherings of 2020, many Americans were ready for "normal" Christmas celebrations this year. Now that's once again in question.
news
/
Coronavirus
193d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
'Startling': Americans feel increased anxiety as Covid cases surge
As Covid cases surge, many Americans and their are contending with difficult choices and an anxiety that the nation's fight against Covid has regressed.
news
/
U.S. news
195d ago
news
/
U.S. news
Last doctor to provide abortions in Wyoming may be leaving the state
"If health care providers don't stand up for women's health care rights, who will?" said Brent Blue, 71, who ran a health clinic in Jackson for 39 years.
