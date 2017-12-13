Farmer whose gay daughter committed suicide says he's hopeful after Jones' victory

Nathan Mathis, a peanut farmer who said his gay daughter committed suicide, told NBC News that he hopes Jones' apparent victory Tuesday night improves how politicians talk about gay Americans.

“Hopefully people in politics will stop using gay folk to bash them. The voters need to make them stop that. There’s a lot more people gay than people realize," he told NBC News after major news organizations called the race for Jones.

Mathis stood outside a Moore rally on Monday night, imploring voters not to vote for the GOP candidate who has frequently espoused anti-LGBT views. He told his story to NBC News, which went viral, admitting that he had once been anti-gay himself and said "bad things" to his daughter which he now regrets.

Mathis said Tuesday night that he had struggled with his decision to protest on Monday, but ultimately credited Jones' victory to Democrats and Republicans who wrote in other candidates.

"I wrestled with myself about what I did last night," he said. "I’m really happy and hope and pray Doug will do a good job and help unite everybody. Help unite people and maybe get something done in Washington."