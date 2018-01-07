Feedback

'Who are you wearing?' question at the Globes will carry unusual weight

“Who are you wearing?” It’s the ubiquitous awards show question.

But at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, that Hollywood ritual will arrive with unusual weight.

A group of high-profile actresses — including Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), and Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) — reportedly plan to wear black as a gesture of solidarity with victims of sexual abuse.

The fashion statement is just one of many ways the #MeToo movement will shape the first major awards show of the season.

“I think that will be really powerful,” Allison Janney told the Associated Press this week. (Janney is up for the best supporting actress prize for her role in “I, Tonya.”)

The plan raised some eyebrows, however. April Reign, an activist who created the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, tweeted in December: “You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going.”

“No women on the red carpet as far as the eyes can see,” Reign added. “THAT would be a statement.”

What you need to know ahead of the big night

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards return to NBC with host Seth Meyers this Sunday, January 7th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event.

The Red Carpet

The Golden Globes Facebook page has the exclusive live stream of the two-hour event leading up to the show beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. 

E! News will be leading the live televised red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT — their fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app, which will see a return of the immersive E! Live 360. 

The Ceremony

For cable subscribers, tune in to your local NBC affiliate for the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can also view the ceremony on NBC’s live streaming site or smartphone app with proper cable credentials. 

The live ceremony will not be streamed anywhere for free. However, a few over-the-top subscription services offer NBC. Head to Hulu’s Live TV Plan, Sling TV,  or YouTube TV, all of which conveniently offer free trials! 

The Nominees

A complete list of winners and nominees can be found here!

