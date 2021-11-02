Two weeks after 28-year-old North Carolina woman Shameka Johnston went missing, one of the men she was last seen with led police to the location of her body.

Troy Police Chief James Atkins told Dateline that Shameka’s body was found on October 28 about 20 yards off Horne Road in Troy.

Shameka Johnston

“It’s very tragic,” Chief Atkins told Dateline. “Tragic for her family and this community. It’s a small community and probably about half knew her or her family. It’s just heartbreaking for everyone.”

Shameka has been missing since October 13, 2021. She was last seen at the BP gas station on Albemarle Road in Troy, where she got a ride with two men that she knew.

Her family told Dateline last week that they were extremely worried for her safety and well-being, especially because they believed she was four months pregnant with her first child.

Last week, Eric Buie, one of the men she was last seen with, was taken into custody, according to Chief Atkins.

The chief told Dateline that the two have known each other for a long time, but did not elaborate on the details of their relationship.

After multiple interviews with police, Buie told police on Thursday where they could find Shameka’s body. Police responded to an area of Horne Road at 7:19 p.m. that same day and located her body about 20 yards off the road. Buie was charged with Shameka’s murder.

Shameka’s cause of death is not yet known, but Chief Atkins told Dateline he hopes an autopsy report will shed more light on the events that took place.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police chief received new information from the medical examiner that revealed Shameka was not pregnant when she was killed. He said the medical examiner explained that it’s possible she had been pregnant, but had a miscarriage.

“Until we know more, we are treating this as a homicide,” Chief Atkins said. “We need to see what the facts say until we move forward.”

Chief Atkins stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and urges anyone with information to call Troy Police.

Shameka’s family told Dateline they are heartbroken by the outcome. Her sister Sondra posted a message to Shameka on Facebook with a montage of photos:

“Our family also always says "SEE YOU LATER" but never bye. And I will do just that. As long as she saves me a seat, I'll see her again. Just wish it wasn't this soon that I had to say goodbye. I'm still not ready to say those words. I love you baby girl and I always will. You got the best seat in my heart and I'll never let anyone take that away. Fly high Meme...... #MyBigSister.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral expenses, Shameka’s memorial service will be held November 6, 2021.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, please call the Troy Police Department at 910-576-8151.