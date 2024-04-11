IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Justice for Joy
April 11, 2024
Dateline

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Justice for Joy

01:37

When Joy Hibbs is found dead in a fire, an autopsy shows she was murdered beforehand. The case went cold for years, until decades later, a shocking secret is revealed. Blayne Alexander reports Friday, April 12 at 9/8c on NBC.April 11, 2024

