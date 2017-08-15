Sign Up for leftfield

  • Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    00:03:19

  • North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?

    00:01:39

  • How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper

    00:05:53

  • Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic

    00:05:51

  • Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?

    00:00:56

  • How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

    00:03:08

  • Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

    00:08:27

  • Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft

    00:01:40

  • Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners

    00:08:56

  • Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project

    00:05:04

  • Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

    00:03:59

  • Riots, wine and an assassination plot: The unlikely nation caught in a bizarre US-Russia tug of war

    00:08:22

  • This LGBTQ Dance Company Wants to Change How We Think About Gender in Ballet

    00:04:28

  • America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It

    00:08:48

  • Museum of failure: Unboxing the world’s most disastrous products

    00:03:31

  • Amsterdam's hidden community of refugee squatters

    00:05:57

leftfield

Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse

A rare solar eclipse will take place on August 21 over parts of the United States - and chasing its shadow 10 miles above the Earth will be two NASA jets collecting data.

