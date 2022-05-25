Ad watch: And we’re off in the Georgia Governor's race

Georgia’s gubernatorial race is kicking off now that Gov. Brian Kemp has defeated former Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary, and the Republican Governors Association's Georgia 2022 PAC wasted no time launching a new TV ad today attacking Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“Typical Stacey Abrams. She believes only she knows what’s best,” a narrator says in the ad, which criticizes Abrams on a range of issues including Covid-related closures and taxes.

The ad also features an image of Abrams sitting mask-less with children who were wearing masks (she later apologized for removing her mask).

“In Stacey Abrams’ Georgia, it’s all about her, not you,” the narrator says.

Abrams also launched a new TV ad Wednesday morning, going with a positive spot that features Abrams cooking with her family.

“Life gets pretty busy, but I always try to find time to cook for our family,” she says in the ad. “It’s about bringing the right ingredients together. Like I’ve brought Democrats, Republicans and Independents together to create good paying jobs by helping small businesses.”