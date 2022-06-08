Here are the key undecided Tuesday primary races

The dust hasn't settled yet on Tuesday's primary elections — there are still a few races left uncalled as of midday Wednesday. Here's a look at some of the key races that NBC's Decision Desk has not yet called.

(NOTE: The top two candidates in each California congressional race will move onto a general election against each other, regardless of party.)

California's 13th District

The Decision Desk hasn't projected any candidates in this open-seat race that could be competitive in November. Democratic Assemblyman Adam Gray leads the pack with 33 percent of the vote, with Republican businessman John Duarte close behind at 31 percent and Democrat Phil Arballo (who ran for Congress last cycle) at 19 percent.

California's 15th District

This is a safe Democratic district, which as of midday has only one candidate projected to move onto a general election: state Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, who is backed by the retiring Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, also a Democrat, currently sits in second with 25 percent of the vote, with Republican private tutor Gus Mattammal in third with 18 percent.

California's 22nd District

Democrats have their candidate, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who is projected to advance and currently sits at 47 percent. But the second slot in that race is still uncalled — Republican Rep. David Valadao currently sits in second place with almost 26 percent, but another Republican, former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys, sits in third at 19 percent.

Republicans had jumped into the race to boost Valadao out of concerns Mathys might pull conservative support away from the congressman, who was one of the 10 Republicans to vote for former President Donald Trump's impeachment in 2021.

California's 40th District

This is another race where Republicans have spent big to protect an incumbent, Rep. Young Kim. Right now, Democratic physician Asif Mahmood is projected to advance with 40 percent of the vote, Kim has 34 percent and fellow Republican Greg Raths is at 25 percent.

California's 42nd District

Another Democratic-leaning open seat, Democratic Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is projected to advance with 45 percent of the vote, with Republican John Briscoe, a member of the Ocean View School District, at 29 percent.

California's 49th District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Mike Levin is projected to advance here, but the question remains: Which Republican will he run against in the fall?

Businessman Brian Maryott has almost 19 percent of the vote, but businesswoman Lisa Bartlett is at 11 percent, followed by Oceanside City Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez at 10 percent.

Montana's 1st District

The GOP primary in the race to fill the new seat Montana won during reapportionment sits on a knife's edge. Former Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, who previously served in Congress and has Trump's endorsement, is at 41 percent right now, but former state Sen. Al Olszewski is at 40 percent in a race deemed "too close to call."

Mississippi 3rd District

Mississippi congressional races move to a runoff if no candidate wins a majority, which is very possible in the GOP primary in this race.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Guest is at 47 percent in the Associated Press's count, narrowly trailing Republican flight instructor Michael Cassidy, who is at 48 percent. Guest had been attacked from his right flank for voting for an independent commission to investigate the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mississippi 4th District

Incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo, who has been dogged by an ethics investigation, looks poised to move onto a runoff against one of his GOP challengers. Palazzo sits at 32 percent in the Associated Press's count, followed by Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell's at 25 percent and former banker Clay Wagner's 22 percent.