Biden camp lays out counter-messaging plans for GOP debate

The White House announced Wednesday night that President Joe Biden will be traveling to the battleground state of Arizona next Thursday — one day after the next GOP presidential primary debate — to deliver remarks about the “work we must do together to strengthen our democracy.”

And Thursday morning, the Biden campaign is announcing its more direct efforts to bracket the GOP debate, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom set to play a prominent role, as NBC News reported last month.

According to campaign advisers, the Biden campaign will try to tie the GOP presidential hopefuls to the dysfunction among House Republicans in Washington ahead of a potential government shutdown. And it will emphasize “Latino political power” with prominent Spanish-speaking surrogates and a new TV and digital ad tied to Hispanic Heritage Month.

The ads "focus on the contrast between Republicans' empty promises and President Biden’s historic investments and unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life of Latino Americans," according to a press release.

The campaign released a Spanish-language version of the ad, too.

On the debate stage, Republicans “will have to answer whether they’re on the side of the MAGA shutdown or with the American people,” as a campaign advisor put it. And “we are focused on driving the stark contrast between MAGA Republicans claiming their support for Latinos, while in reality, focusing on a platform that only serves the rich and powerful.”

Newsom, DNC chair Jaime Harrison and Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will be in Simi Valley, Calif., as part of their surrogate strategy. Harrison and Rodriguez will be holding events with Latino voters on the ground.