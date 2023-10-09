Burgum revives gift card giveaway to attract new donors

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign is launching another gift card giveaway to attract new donors as he attempts to qualify for the third primary debate.

The campaign announced Monday it would offer a $20 gift card to any new donor who contributes $1 to the campaign, pitching the effort as a way to help Americans pay for gas.

“Gas prices have continued to rise since the campaign launched its successful Bidenflation gift card program, so we wanted to give people hurting from higher prices at the pump a chance to get some relief from Joe Biden’s energy-crushing policies,” campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement.

The Burgum campaign used a similar tactic in July, offering “Biden inflation relief cards” to new donors.

The ploy helped the Burgum campaign bolster its donor roll, and Burgum reached the minimum donor and polling thresholds to qualify for the first two GOP debates. But the Republican National Committee raised the threshold for the next debate on Nov. 8, requiring candidates to garner at least 70,000 individual donors in order to qualify.

Trover said the campaign needs fewer than 10,000 new donors to reach that threshold. Burgum does not yet appear to have met the RNC's latest polling threshold for the next debate, according to an NBC News political unit analysis of recent polling.