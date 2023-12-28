Christie launches New Hampshire ad touting willingness to call Trump a ‘liar’ 

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s campaign is spending more than $1 million on a new ad in New Hampshire painting himself as the only Republican candidate willing to criticize former President Donald Trump.

“I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar,” Christie says in the ad, talking directly to the camera before a black background. “He pits Americans against each other. His Christmas message to anyone who disagrees with him — rot in hell. He caused a riot on Capitol Hill. He’ll burn America to the ground to help himself.”

“What kind of resident do we want? A liar or someone who has the guts to tell the truth?”

In the past week, a handful of voters on the campaign trail have asked Christie why he hasn’t dropped out and put his support behind former U.N. Ambassador. Nikki Haley.

During a town hall last week in Portsmouth, N.H., Christie responded to this voter by saying, “If she’s really against Trump show me, show me. Don’t hedge. If you show me well, then maybe I have something to think about. But if you don’t show me, I’ve got nothing to think about because I’m not doing this in order to then get in league with someone who would get in league with Trump.”

The campaign started airing the ad in the state the morning after Haley declined to say that slavery was a cause of the Civil War, arguing instead that it came down to “the role of government.” She has since backpedaled her comments.

“The ad’s tone and message stand in stark contrast to what we saw last night in New Hampshire,” the campaign said. “This is a different campaign because Christie is telling the truth in a way that no other candidate is willing to — no matter the topic.”