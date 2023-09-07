Eyes on 2024: The 14th Amendment debate continues

Last month, we wrote about an effort gaining ground in multiple states to bar Trump from the ballot next year under a 14th Amendment clause that states that no one shall hold elected office who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States].”

Well on Wednesday in Colorado, several voters filed a lawsuit seeking to actually remove Trump from the ballot under this doctrine.

On behalf of voters, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and several law firms are seeking for the court to declare it “improper” and “a breach or neglect of duty” for the Secretary of State to leave Trump’s name on the ballot following his actions on and around Jan. 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously denied Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, penned a piece in the Wall Street Journal laying out his argument against pleas to use the 14th Amendment to keep Trump off the ballot.

“For a secretary of state to remove a candidate would only reinforce the grievances of those who see the system as rigged and corrupt. Denying voters the opportunity to choose is fundamentally un-American,” Raffensperger writes.

He adds, “The American people will make their own decisions … Most of the time they will get it right. Trust the voters.”

In other campaign news…

What I meant was: NBC News’ Allan Smith reports that while Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign claimed he “literally can’t travel to China,” he has not been barred from entering the country and instead was just advised not to travel there because he criticized the regime.

Still prefer the other guy: NBC News’ Emma Barnett and Katherine Koretski document a growing trend among supporters who attend Ramaswamy’s campaign events: they still plan to vote for former President Donald Trump.

Asa hits the road: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is traveling to North Carolina, Georgia and Texas as he looks to gain traction in the polls and make the second debate stage.

Charges incoming: The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden said Wednesday he will be seeking a grand jury indictment of Biden soon, NBC News’ Tom Winter, Daniel Barnes, Rebecca Shabad and Dareh Gregorian report.

Liable: A federal judge in New York found Trump had already been proven liable for defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll, so a new civil claim will only focus on damages, NBC News’ Dareh Gregorian and Adam Reiss report.

Friends like these: Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized both his former running mate and his “imitators” in a Wednesday speech in New Hampshire, criticizing Republicans who he says wants the party to be centered on “personal grievances and performative outrage.”

A reunion: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear next week at the White House for a public event, pending first lady Jill Biden’s recovery from Covid, NBC News’ Carol E. Lee and Monica Alba report.

A winner in Utah: Former congressional staffer Celeste Maloy won the Republican special election primary for Congress in Utah’s 2nd District, winning 38% of the vote. In the heavily Republican district, she’s favored to win the November general election, too.