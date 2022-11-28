Eyes on the 2024 campaign: Two unsuccessful candidates file for new bids

Two Republicans look like they may want another crack at a House seat after they failed in their 2022 bids. New Mexico Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell and North Carolina Republican Bo Hines are among those who have already filed paperwork to run again in 2024 — Herrell lost her re-election to Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, while Hines lost to Democrat Wiley Nickel.

Here’s a rundown of other news and developments ahead of the 2024 campaign:

Mike Pence makes his move: Meet the Press spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence before the Thanksgiving holiday, where he celebrated the downfall of Roe vs. Wade, dinged Republican candidates “focused on the past” and criticized former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

California knows how to (support the) party: Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom told Politico he’s “told everyone in the White House” he won’t run for president in 2024 and that he is “all in” on President Biden’s re-election.

Barletta is off the Trump train: Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta, who had been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, told Politico he won’t back Trump in 2024 because his “loyalty was only a one-way street.” (Remember: Trump didn’t back Barnetta’s gubernatorial bid this cycle.)

Elon tweets about 2024: Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, called the decision to ban former President Trump from the platform “a grave mistake” that “undermined public trust in Twitter,” and added he “reluctantly” backed “Biden over Trump.” When asked if he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he ran for president in 2024, Musk replied “yes.”

E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Trump: The writer filed a new lawsuit against former President Trumprelated to her allegation that he sexually assaulted her decades ago, a suit allowed under changes to New York’s statute of limitations (Trump has denied the allegation).

Subscribe to Meet the Press First Read for more campaign news and analysis like this.