Eyes on 2024: DeSantis talks abortion, Black history standards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ exclusive interview with NBC News’ Dasha Burns covered a wide range of topics, including two issues dogging DeSantis on the campaign trail: abortion and his state’s new Black history standards.

As governor, DeSantis signed a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. And although he’s pledged to be a “pro-life president,” he’s broken with some others in the GOP field and has not embraced a federal ban on abortions.

“I think the reality is that that basically means the states are going to have primary control over it,” DeSantis said.

Asked if he would veto a national abortion ban, DeSantis said, “We will be a pro-life president, and we will support pro-life policies. I would not allow what a lot of the left wants to do, which is to override pro-life protections throughout the country, all the way up really until the moment of birth in some instances.”

DeSantis also defended his state’s new Black history standards, which includes a line that students be taught how slaves developed some skills that could be beneficial. That has drawn bipartisan criticism from Vice President Kamala Harris and some of his GOP presidential rivals, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, who are both Black.

DeSantis defended the standards, saying “it’s very clear that they’re showing that this was a grave injustice, and it contradicted the founding principles of our country.”

“Those standards were not political at all. The legislature didn’t dictate any of that. [The] governor’s office didn’t dictate anything of that,” DeSantis later added. “These guys worked in a very professional manner. They produced those standards. There was public comment. This was all done in the public.”

In other campaign news …

Taking the stage: Former Vice President Mike Pence has appeared to clinch a spot in the first primary debate, reaching the minimum number of donors required to participate, per his campaign. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also announced Monday that he has reached the donor threshold, but, unlike Pence, Suarez has not yet garnered enough support in qualifying polls.

On the airwaves: MAGA Inc, the super PAC backing former President Donald Trump, launched a new TV ad highlighting the scandals surrounding Biden’s son, Hunter. And Win It Back PAC, an outside group opposing Trump, launched a new spot featuring a former Trump supporter who says the former president is no longer electable, per NBC News’ Ginger Gibson.

Trump trials: In the election interference case, Trump’s lawyers asked to narrow federal prosecutors’ request limiting Trump’s public comments about the case, as Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith and the judge overseeing the case. Trump is also facing an election interference probe in Georgia, where security has increased at the Fulton County courthouse ahead of a potential indictment. In New York, a federal judge dismissed Trump’s counterclaim against writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Trump has denied that allegation.

Getting personal: DeSantis’ wife Casey also joined her husband and sat down with Dasha Burns and opened up about her battle with breast cancer.

Awkward lunch room conversation: The Los Angeles Times writes about how a battle between three California Democratic lawmakers for the state’s Senate seat “has created an uncomfortable situation” on Capitol Hill.

Silver State Republicans go for gold: Former Trump administration Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter and Air Force veteran Tony Grady are jumping into the Nevada GOP Senate primary.

The calamari comeback state: Roll Call looks at the scramble to fill the Rhode Island congressional seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline in a special election, where early voting begins next week.