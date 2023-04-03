Eyes on 2024: GOP presidential field grows with Hutchinson run

Amid the whirlwind of news around former President Donald Trump’s indictment, another Republican is officially entering the presidential race — former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” Hutchinson told ABC News Sunday.

He’s the fourth big-name Republican to launch a presidential bid, but of them, he’s the closest to an anti-Trump campaign there is in the current field. He’s said Trump “should” step aside amid his legal issues, drew flack from Trump and others for vetoing a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender children, and criticized Republican skepticism of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The big question is: Will enough Republican primary voters buy what he’s selling, especially as he lacks the national following of many other Trump alternatives?

In other campaign news…

Mark your calendars: Trump plans to make a public address from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his expected arraignment on Tuesday.

More investigations, more problems: The Washington Post reports that the Justice Department believes it has new evidence about Trump potentially obstructing justice, including that after the department subpoenaed boxes, Trump looked through some of those boxes before they were turned over.

Trump talk: Potential GOP Senate candidates in some must-win states for Republicans looking to flip the chamber rushed to defend Trump after his indictment, NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports. But Republicans representing House districts that Biden carried in 2020 had more mixed reactions, per Roll Call.

Tired of Trump?: While GOP politicians mostly rallied behind Trump after his indictment last week, the New York Times reports that for some GOP voters “the rush to defend was weighed down by scandal fatigue and a sense that Mr. Trump’s time has passed.”

Super charged: A senior official with a super PAC supporting Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expected presidential bid told the New York Times the group has raised $30 million so far.

Question marks: The Associated Press unpacks the persistent questions surrounding Biden’s expected re-election campaign, including when he will announce and who will run it.

Scott skepticism: Plenty of Republicans on Capitol Hill would like to see Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., run for president, but Politico reports that they’re also skeptical about his prospects.

Keystone State visit: Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a political conference in Pennsylvania over the weekend, previewing his potential presidential campaign pitch in a crucial swing state, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Colleagues turned rivals: Politico reports on the campaign trail rivalry between former Vice President Mike Pence and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Suarez weighs a run: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is traveling to New Hampshire this week after a recent stop in Iowa as he weighs a run for the GOP presidential nomination, per Fox News.

New Mexico re-run: Former GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell is expected to launch another run for her old House seat, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy slated to attend a campaign rally for her next month, per the Associated Press.

Chicago test: Tuesday’s mayoral runoff in Chicago is an opportunity for some key groups to test their influence. The Washington Post delves into the role Latinos could play in the race, and Politico explores how the race is testing teachers’ “political might.”