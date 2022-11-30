Georgia sets another early vote record as runoff draws near

Georgia set a new record Tuesday with 309,083 early votes cast for the state's runoff election, eclipsing the previous record set just one day prior.

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Georgia Secretary of State's office, tweeted the news early Tuesday evening, hours after he joined Meet the Press NOW to discuss the uptick in turnout.

Sterling noted that early voting on Sunday more than doubled the previous record for most early votes on a Sunday, with that momentum carrying forward into the week.

While he said turnout may not eclipse that of the 2021 runoff — which featured two races drawing historic spending and interest because the balance of power in the Senate was at stake, but also took place two months after Election Day — he anticipates the race setting record turnout for a runoff that took place four weeks after Election Day.

"2021 was a very unique runoff with two Senate races and I think every dollar in America from Democrats, Republicans, independents alike all being funneled into one state for one get-out-the-vote sale two months after the initial election," he said.

"We anticipate seeing a record for a four-week, turnout."