Herschel Walker has raised over $500,000 since abortion story

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has raised more than $500,000 since his Monday appearance on Fox’s Hannity, a Walker source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday. That appearance came after the Daily Beast broke the story that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Walker, who is running neck-and-neck in the Georgia Senate race against Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has denied the report, and national Republicans have since rallied around him.

Even national anti-abortion groups like the Susan B. Anthony List are sticking with Walker and standing by their endorsement of him. In a statement yesterday, the group said, "Herschel Walker wants to protect unborn children while Raphael Warnock wants to see them die through unlimited abortion."

NBC News has not yet verified the allegations against Walker or reviewed the documents that The Daily Beast cites.

The $500,000 Walker raised in the last few days is notable, but he still trails Warnock in fundraising overall.

According to the FEC, Warnock has raised almost $85 million this cycle, while Walker has raised just over $20 million in the same amount of time.

In the third quarter of this year alone, Warnock raised $26 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.