The hottest races for ad spending in July

The summer is always a transition time in an election year — some races are gearing up for the fall general election while others are still battling it out in competitive primaries.

Here's a look at the races where the most ad spending is booked over the month of July — per the ad-tracking firm, AdImpact:

Wisconsin Senate: $9.2 million

One of the most competitive primaries left on the calendar, Democrats won't be deciding who will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson until early August.

But the majority of that spending is actually aimed at the general election — $4.2 million from Republicans and another $4.3 million from Democratic groups that have their eyes on the fall.

While it's likely to change, the only Democratic candidate with significant ad time booked in July right now is Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

Nevada Senate: $6.5 million

In a race with nominees already — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt — the spending in July is dominated by outside groups.

Democrats have the advantage — $4.1 million compared to $2.5 million, with the EMILY's List backed "Women Vote!" spending $2 million and the Senate Majority PAC spending $1.4 million. One Nation, that GOP-aligned non-profit, is also spending $2 million.

Georgia Senate: $6.3 million

This race also already has its nominees — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker.

Virtually all of the money booked right now is on the GOP side — including $4.5 million from the non-profit One Nation and $1.3 million from the Opportunity Matters Fund super PAC.

Warnock’s campaign has booked another $470,000 and will likely add to that, considering he’s spent a healthy amount on advertising so far this cycle.

Arizona Senate: $5.7 million

Arizona’s primary is slated to take place on August 2, but Republicans are already hitting the ground running with efforts to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Between now and then, though, Democrats have booked $3.7 million worth of airtime, while Republicans have just $2 million booked.

That Democratic spending is split up between Senate Majority PAC ($2.8 million) and Kelly's campaign ($600,000). And the top GOP spender, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is focused on attacking Kelly right now.

But GOP voters are still deciding between three leading candidates for the Republican nomination — Trump-endorsed businessman Blake Masters, businessman Jim Lamon and Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Saving Arizona, a super PAC backing Masters, is the top GOP spender on the airwaves in July, with just under $700,000.

Wisconsin Governor: $5.4 million

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is defending his seat, one that Republicans are eyeing to flip this fall. So far, Republicans have over $4.2 million booked on the airwaves, while Democrats have just $1.2 million booked.

Republicans still have to get through their own primary, though, where businessman Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch currently lead the field. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Kleefisch has the backing of her former ticket-mate, former Gov. Scott Walker. And the businessman is set to massively outspend the pack — he has $2.5 million in ad time booked in July compared to Kleefisch's $45,000.

After the August 9 primary is decided, the eventual Republican nominee will have to hit the ground running, with just three months between the primary and general election.