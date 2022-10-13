Jan. 6 attack featured in midterm ads ahead of Thursday's hearing

While ads about the economy and abortion have largely dominated the airwaves this midterm cycle, some Democratic candidates in high-profile races have launched new spots related to the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here's a look at some of the recent ads that feature the attack, as the House Select Committee holds its latest hearing:

Virginia-10: Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton

Wexton’s latest spot features her Republican opponent, retired Navy Captain Hung Cao, speaking at an event in April. When asked by a questioner about what he would do about the “political prisoners” who were arrested for “expressing their beliefs on Jan. 6,” he replied:

“I don’t know why congressmen aren’t beating down the doors right now. This is what we escaped from , this is exactly what the totalitarian, authoritarian regimes do,” he said, referencing the storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.

“Why aren’t members of Congress not there saying: These are Americans, these are my people, set them free? I will be there, I’ll be there. The day I swear in, I’ll head over there and I want to know what the due process is.”

California-49: Democratic Rep. Mike Levin

Levin is running against Republican businessman Brian Maryott, and cites a summer op-ed that claims Maryott has dodged the question about whether the 2020 election was legitimate.

During a subsequent interview with the same paper, Maryott said: "Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States."

Wisconsin-03: Democrat Brad Pfaff

Pfaff is running against Republican Navy veteran Derrick Van Orden, whose high-profile appearance at the Capitol has been at the center of controversy for his entire bid.

Van Orden claims he "did not step foot on the Capitol grounds" But Pfaff and other Democrats have questioned that claim, pointing to media reports that feature photographs of the Republican from that day.